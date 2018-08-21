Hammer Statement Solid

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Solid CFI
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Purple / Black / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Statement
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

Hammer’s new Statement Solid uses the same asymmetrical weight block as the Statement Pearl. This new design provides an RG of 2.47″, a total differential of 0.054″, and an intermediate differential of 0.015″. The coverstock is Aggression Solid CFI—the same cover as the Rip’D Solid—at a 500/2000 Abralon box finish. The Statement Solid gave us a little more length than the Rip’D Solid, with the end result being more back end motion and more total hook.

Our heavy oil condition was easily the best pattern for the dull-finished Statement Solid for all three testers. Its early traction allowed us to play farther left on the fresh, while still seeing plenty of hook through the oil. Stroker started with his ball on 18, sending it over the 13 board at the arrows and out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was about three boards left through the front of the lane, while sharing a similar breakpoint. Cranker could play much farther left with the box finish. He started his Statement Solid on the 32 board off his hand, crossing the fifth arrow and using 10 as his breakpoint downlane. All three testers saw plenty of hook from the dull box finish on

