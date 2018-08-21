General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Solid CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple / Black / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Statement
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
Hammer’s new Statement Solid uses the same asymmetrical weight block as the Statement Pearl. This new design provides an RG of 2.47″, a total differential of 0.054″, and an intermediate differential of 0.015″. The coverstock is Aggression Solid CFI—the same cover as the Rip’D Solid—at a 500/2000 Abralon box finish. The Statement Solid gave us a little more length than the Rip’D Solid, with the end result being more back end motion and more total hook.
Our heavy oil condition was easily the best pattern for the dull-finished Statement Solid for all three testers. Its early traction allowed us to play farther left on the fresh, while still seeing plenty of hook through the oil. Stroker started with his ball on 18, sending it over the 13 board at the arrows and out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was about three boards left through the front of the lane, while sharing a similar breakpoint. Cranker could play much farther left with the box finish. He started his Statement Solid on the 32 board off his hand, crossing the fifth arrow and using 10 as his breakpoint downlane. All three testers saw plenty of hook from the dull box finish on
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Statement Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Statement Solid vs. Hammer Black Widow Black/Gold
- Hammer Statement Solid vs. Hammer Flawless
- Hammer Statement Solid vs. Hammer Rip’D Pearl
- Hammer Statement Solid vs. Hammer Web
- Hammer Statement Solid vs. Hammer Web Tour Edition
To compare the Hammer Statement Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Statement Solid Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.