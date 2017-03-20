General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Grand Theft Reactive IV Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|800 Abranet / 1000 / 2000 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Deep Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.060
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
Hammer told us the Jet Black was the last of the Taboo line, but then we were given these new Deep Purple Taboos. A selected few will have gotten to throw these early, as Hammer released a few as a “Made in the USA” version with no logos. The Deep Purple uses the same legendary Gas Mask core as the previous Taboos with a new pearlized coverstock.
The 2000 Abralon box finish matched up best with our heavy test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction and loved the traction the ball created in the midlane while still turning the corner strongly. Stroker and Tweener saw the same thing and they were able to take advantage and play farther left on this pattern than they usually can.
Stroker and Tweener were able to keep the Taboo Deep Purple at the box finish on the medium pattern. They both moved about seven boards with their feet and five boards with their targets from where they were playing the heavy pattern. Cranker could not get deep enough on the medium pattern. He was in front of the ball return sending the Taboo Deep Purple out to the five board at the breakpoint and still getting too much hook. We took Cranker’s Taboo and added Powerhouse Factory Finish right on top of the box finish. The added length allowed him to move back further right and get back to striking as much as Tweener and Stroker.
When we moved to the dry pattern, none of the testers could keep the Taboo Deep Purple out of the face. We raised the surfaces to a 4000 Abralon and applied Power House Extender Polish to all three test balls. With this cover adjustment we were able to find some success, but there is no valid reason to use a ball like this on drier conditions. There are better Hammer products for these types of patterns.
The Taboo Deep Purple impressed us on our sport pattern. We had nearly unlimited recovery at the back end and our look just got better as the oil carried down to create some hold.
Strengths
The combination of a strong midlane and back end impressed us the most. There will be very few bowlers who will not be able to get this one to turn over down lane.
Weaknesses
Early friction will cause a less than desirable reaction for most bowlers. Polishing the cover will help for those stuck bowling on these type of conditions.
Overall Summary
Just when we thought we would not see another Taboo, out rolls the Deep Purple. This one combines the back end motion of the Jet Black with the midlane read of the Electric Blue.