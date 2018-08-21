General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Black / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spheroid
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Web Pearl is the third release in Hammer’s Web line, and it shares the same symmetrical Spheroid core design with the original Web, the Rhodmans, and the Bad Intentions. While the Web featured a sanded hybrid coverstock, the Web Pearl uses Hammer’s Aggression Pearl formulation. This change in cover from the Web increases the Web Pearl’s length, angularity, and back end motion. This third entry into the Web line comes out of the box finished with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. The lower grit under the polish keeps the Web Pearl from going too far down the lane past the breakpoint, while also providing a strong and sharp move off the end of the pattern.
The Web Pearl’s easy length and strong back end move matched up nicely on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker and Tweener liked their looks on the fresh better than Cranker. They were both able to stay closer to the friction, keeping their angles straighter through the front and not getting their balls as far right downlane as Cranker needed to. Stroker started his ball on board 13, crossed 11 at the arrows, and used
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.