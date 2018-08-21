General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spheroid
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Web is part of a dual release offering from Hammer in their Upper Mid Performance line. This ball uses the Spheroid weight block from the Rhodman Pearl, which saw great success on the PWBA Tour. This core design provides a very similar RG, but a much higher differential, than the Spheroid TE block in the Web Tour Edition. The Web uses the Aggression Hybrid coverstock at a 2000 Abralon finish, allowing it to be cleaner through the front and stronger downlane than the Web Tour. We found the Web to be more angular and with more length than the Fierce Phobia out of the box.
The Web’s sanded box finish gave us traction in the oil, while its hybrid cover kept our balls from burning up prematurely, giving all three of our testers their best reactions on our heavy oil test pattern. All three bowlers were getting this ball out to eight at the breakpoint, but they each took different paths through the front of the lane to get there. Stroker played straighter through the front on the fresh. He was laying his Web down on 16 at the release and crossing 13 at the arrows. Tweener was on 21 with his release point, with a target over the third arrow. Cranker’s Web was landing on 30 off his hand, on its way to 20 at the arrows. The Web’s
