Brand:
Name:Apex Jackal
Reviewed:January 2026
Name:Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSS
Color:Three-Tone Teal Pearl
Name:Apex Predator
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.020

Motiv’s popular Jackal line rolls on with the release of the new Apex Jackal. While all of the Jackal balls from recent years have featured the asymmetrical Predator V2 core design, the Apex Jackal introduces a new dual-density asymmetrical core called Apex Predator. The result compared to balls with the Predator V2 design is a higher RG of 2.52″, a slightly higher total differential of 0.055″, and a higher intermediate differential of 0.020″. This core is paired with the Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive coverstock, which was used previously on the Evoke Hysteria. The 5000 grit sanded box finish helps the Apex Jackal get started a bit earlier than most polished pearls, with our bowlers having their best reactions with it on our the medium oil test condition.

Stroker

Stroker had the best look out of the three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was able to play straight and direct to the pocket with a slightly faster ball speed than his usual delivery. He liked how well the ball picked up in the midlane and the strong move it made at the breakpoint. He really liked the drive the ball had as it went through the pins, and he had a good amount of hold when he missed left into the oil. Balls that push farther down the lane sometimes hit flat in this part of the lane, but the Apex Jackal continued to snap out the corner. Playing straighter on the fresh broke down the lane very nicely for him, allowing him to stay in this ball as the oil transitioned. He moved everything 1-and-1 left as the oil in the front of the lane started to disappear. This move allowed him to still have a lot of room for error while maintaining his pin carry. The box

