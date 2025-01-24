Motiv Evoke Hysteria

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Evoke Hysteria
Reviewed:April 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Purple / Sky Blue Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Overload Asymmetrical
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.015

The Evoke Hysteria is the second ball from Motiv to use the Overload Asymmetrical core shape. It shares its core design with the original Evoke from February 2024. Instead of a dull solid cover like that ball, the Evoke Hysteria uses a pearl coverstock finished at 4000 grit. The changes in coverstock and box finish compared to the Evoke give the Evoke Hysteria a much different ball motion. Where the original Evoke was all about picking up early and strong in the midlane, the Evoke Hysteria clears the front of the lane much better, resulting in a bigger change of direction when the ball finds the friction. Its Propulsion MXV Pearl cover was very good at picking up in the midlane and not sliding past the breakpoint. This reaction gave all three bowlers a very good look when the lanes were medium to medium dry. On our heavy oil pattern, we needed to wait for duller balls like the Evoke or Jackal Onyx to carve out a dry spot in the track area before the Evoke Hysteria became a good option.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked the ball path that the Evoke Hysteria provided on the fresh. It was clean enough through the front of the lane, which helped it avoid early hook when he really hit up on it at the release. He liked the strong move at the breakpoint and how much recovery the ball provided at the back end. He was farther left with his laydown and could get the Evoke Hysteria farther right than his

