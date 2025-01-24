General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Evoke Hysteria
|Reviewed:
|April 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Sky Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Overload Asymmetrical
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Evoke Hysteria is the second ball from Motiv to use the Overload Asymmetrical core shape. It shares its core design with the original Evoke from February 2024. Instead of a dull solid cover like that ball, the Evoke Hysteria uses a pearl coverstock finished at 4000 grit. The changes in coverstock and box finish compared to the Evoke give the Evoke Hysteria a much different ball motion. Where the original Evoke was all about picking up early and strong in the midlane, the Evoke Hysteria clears the front of the lane much better, resulting in a bigger change of direction when the ball finds the friction. Its Propulsion MXV Pearl cover was very good at picking up in the midlane and not sliding past the breakpoint. This reaction gave all three bowlers a very good look when the lanes were medium to medium dry. On our heavy oil pattern, we needed to wait for duller balls like the Evoke or Jackal Onyx to carve out a dry spot in the track area before the Evoke Hysteria became a good option.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked the ball path that the Evoke Hysteria provided on the fresh. It was clean enough through the front of the lane, which helped it avoid early hook when he really hit up on it at the release. He liked the strong move at the breakpoint and how much recovery the ball provided at the back end. He was farther left with his laydown and could get the Evoke Hysteria farther right than his
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Evoke Hysteria Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Evoke Hysteria vs. Motiv Evoke
- Motiv Evoke Hysteria vs. Motiv Jackal Onyx
- Motiv Evoke Hysteria vs. Motiv Lethal Venom
- Motiv Evoke Hysteria vs. Motiv Primal Rage Evolution
- Motiv Evoke Hysteria vs. Motiv Raptor Rush
- Motiv Evoke Hysteria vs. Motiv Subzero Forge
To compare the Motiv Evoke Hysteria to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Evoke Hysteria Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.