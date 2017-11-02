motiv-combat-tank

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Alchemy Hybrid
Type:Urethane Hybrid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Red
Core Specs
Name:Recon
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.59
Diff:0.025
Int. Diff:0.000
The Combat Tank brings a new reaction shape with a urethane cover into the Motiv lineup. It uses both a different core shape and coverstock as the Tank Rampage, but it shares the same 3000 grit sanded box finish. The Combat Tank uses the symmetrical Recon core, which has a higher RG (2.59″) and a higher differential (0.025″) than the Gear V2 core (which came in at 2.55″ and 0.020″, respectively) used in the Tank Rampage. The change in coverstock is to the Alchemy Hybrid urethane from the solid version that was on the Tank Rampage. These differences give the Combat more length, a stronger move off the dry, and less total hook than the Rampage.

This ball’s cleaner coverstock allowed us to play straighter up the lane, giving us its best reaction on our medium test pattern. Cranker was the farthest left to start, laying his ball down on 20 and crossing near the second arrow on its way to ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.