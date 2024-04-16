General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Jackal Onyx
|Reviewed:
|January 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage HXC Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Onyx
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2 Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Jackal Onyx is the latest update to Motiv’s famed Jackal line. This ball uses the Predator V2 Asymmetric core, as in previous versions, but updates the coverstock. Leverage HXC Solid is a more aggressive version of the solid cover from the Subzero Forge. Like that ball, the Jackal Onyx features Motiv’s Duramax additive, which aims to help the cover retain its surface finish better. It comes out of the box with a very rough 1000 grit sanded finish, allowing it to grab the lane through the heaviest and thickest of oils. Bowlers wanting more total hook than previous balls like the Jackal Ghost or Jackal Ambush can find it with the Jackal Onyx. Oil in the front of the lane was our best friend when using the Jackal Onyx across our test patterns.
Stroker
Stroker had all the hook he wanted on the heavy oil pattern with the Jackal Onyx out of the box. The solid, dull coverstock grabbed the lane quickly, providing more total hook than any previous Motiv ball. This allowed him to stand farther left and project the ball to the right instead of playing tighter and more closed off with his angles. The back end motion was strong, and the ball offered lots of continuation downlane. He was even more impressed as the session progressed and the oil transitioned. The dull coverstock started removing oil in the front, causing the ball to over-hook. He moved even farther left with his laydown point and saw just as much hook and continuation as he did on the fresh. The dull coverstock had no trouble handling the heavier volume of oil in the center of the lane when he moved deeper with his feet. If he wanted to stay farther right and closer to the track, he
