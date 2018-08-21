General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion HFS
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Forge pairs Motiv’s most aggressive solid coverstock with a strong symmetrical core design. Its Coercion HFS coverstock is prepped from the factory with a 3000 grit sanded finish, which provides strong traction in the midlane and a big continuous back end motion on heavy volume conditions. The new symmetrical Detonator core design gives the Forge a low RG (2.47″) and a high total differential (0.055″). Bowlers who want to see more hook than the Villain on heavier oil conditions can find it in the Forge.
All three of our testers had the most success with the Forge on our heavy volume test pattern, starting with their feet and targets about two boards left of where they started with the Villain. The sanded cover of the Forge easily picked up in the middle of the lane, giving everyone a strong arc to the pocket. The core revved up quickly, keeping our balls from pushing too far down the lane, and we all saw good hitting power at the pins. The Forge was covering less total boards than the Trident Abyss on this pattern, but it still provided plenty of hook on the fresh. As the pattern started to break down, we could all make small moves left with our feet and targets to keep the Forge in the pocket. There was no need to adjust
The Forge pairs Motiv’s most aggressive solid coverstock with a strong symmetrical core design. Its Coercion HFS coverstock is prepped from the factory with a 3000 grit sanded finish, which provides strong traction in the midlane and a big continuous back end motion on heavy volume conditions. The new symmetrical Detonator core design gives the Forge a low RG (2.47″) and a high total differential (0.055″). Bowlers who want to see more hook than the Villain on heavier oil conditions can find it in the Forge.
All three of our testers had the most success with the Forge on
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Forge Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Forge vs. Motiv Rogue Blade
- Motiv Forge vs. Motiv T10
- Motiv Forge vs. Motiv Trident Abyss
- Motiv Forge vs. Motiv Villain
- Motiv Forge vs. Motiv Villain Scorn
To compare the Motiv Forge to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Forge Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.