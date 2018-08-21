Motiv Trident Abyss

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion HV3 Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Two-Tone Gray
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Turbulent
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.017

The Trident Abyss is the newest high performance ball for heavy oil from Motiv. We would actually go so far as to say that this is THE ball for heavy volumes of oil in the Motiv lineup. The Trident Abyss starts with the same low RG and high differential Turbulent asymmetrical weight block that was used previously in the last two Trident releases. The difference is in the new Coercion HV3 Reactive cover. This porous shell comes out of the box at a very abrasive 2000 grit sanded finish. This cover and box finish give the Abyss the ability to cut through oil like a hot knife through cold butter. While the large amount of hook wasn’t all that surprising considering how rough and aggressive the cover is, what did open our eyes was the large amount of downlane motion that this ball provides.

This ball provided all three of our testers with plenty of hook for our heavy oil test pattern. It was strong and continuous enough to allow us to play all over the lane on the fresh. Stroker was crossing the third arrow, sending his ball out to nine at the breakpoint. Tweener was an arrow deeper, but he was able to project his ball all the way out to the seven board downlane. Cranker started at the fifth arrow and was also able to get this dull-covered ball to recover from seven at the breakpoint. The Abyss had no

