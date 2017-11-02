Motiv Jackal Rising

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion HV2 Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Predator V3
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.019
Motiv’s new Jackal Rising uses the low RG, high differential asymmetrical Predator V3 weight block. This block has just a slightly higher differential than the V2 version that was used in the Jackal LE and Jackal Ghost. On the outside, the Jackal Rising uses a solid reactive cover called Coercion HV2 that comes out of the box at a rough 2000 grit sanded finish. This core, cover, and box finish combination gives this ball more total hook than any previous Motiv ball, allowing it to easily decimate heavy volumes of oil.

The Jackal Rising was best on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker played deeper in the pattern than he typically does, with his laydown point all the way in on 18, using a target near the third arrow and a breakpoint out on the eight board downlane. Tweener was just a bit left of him at the laydown point, with his ball landing on 20. He had to play more swing than Stroker to keep his ball in the pocket, with his ball crossing outside the third arrow and getting out to seven at the breakpoint. Cranker was able to play even farther left, thanks to his high rev rate. He was starting his ball on 30, ...

