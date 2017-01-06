Motiv Jackal Ghost

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion HFS
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Purple Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Predator V2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The release of the Jackal Ghost marks the reincarnation of the Jackal line for Motiv. This high performance ball uses the low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.054″) Predator V2 asymmetrical core design. This early revving and high flaring weight block is paired with the Coercion HFS (High Friction Solid) coverstock. This cover is finished at a 3000 grit LSS box finish, giving it plenty of traction that is best suited for heavier volumes of oil.

The Jackal Ghost performed very well on our heavy oil test pattern. The first thing all three of our testers noticed about the Ghost was how much continuation it had at the back of the lane. We have seen other Motiv balls—such as the Trident, for example—that cover as many boards, but nothing that offered this much hook and continuation through the pins. All three testers had no trouble getting the Ghost back to the pocket from various angles on this pattern. Stroker could play a small swing shot, bumping his ball into the track area. ...

Motiv Jackal Ghost Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Jackal Ghost to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.