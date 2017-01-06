General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion HFS
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black / Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The release of the Jackal Ghost marks the reincarnation of the Jackal line for Motiv. This high performance ball uses the low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.054″) Predator V2 asymmetrical core design. This early revving and high flaring weight block is paired with the Coercion HFS (High Friction Solid) coverstock. This cover is finished at a 3000 grit LSS box finish, giving it plenty of traction that is best suited for heavier volumes of oil.
The Jackal Ghost performed very well on our heavy oil test pattern. The first thing all three of our testers noticed about the Ghost was how much continuation it had at the back of the lane. We have seen other Motiv balls—such as the Trident, for example—that cover as many boards, but nothing that offered this much hook and continuation through the pins. All three testers had no trouble getting the Ghost back to the pocket from various angles on this pattern. Stroker could play a small swing shot, bumping his ball into the track area. ...
