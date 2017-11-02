General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Black / Grey Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Oblivion
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Lethal Paranoia is the latest skid/flip release from Motiv. It uses the same Oblivion core from the previous two Paranoia releases and pairs it with the Hexion Hybrid coverstock. This cover clears the front of the lane effortlessly, retaining maximum energy for the breakpoint and back end. The Lethal Paranoia can turn on a dime at the breakpoint, making a sharp move for even our lower rev rate testers. We saw this ball push to the breakpoint easier than even the original Paranoia before making a violent turn off the dry. Bowlers who like to see long and strong from their bowling balls on medium volume patterns will find that the Lethal Paranoia provides exactly that shape.
The most impressive thing we saw from the Lethal Paranoia on our medium oil test pattern was that—even though it provides very easy skid followed by a ferocious move off the breakpoint—it can still dig through the oil on shots tugged inside of target. Where other balls that provide this much length are sometimes prone to ...
Motiv Lethal Paranoia Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Lethal Paranoia vs. Motiv Chronic Paranoia
- Motiv Lethal Paranoia vs. Motiv Forza SS
- Motiv Lethal Paranoia vs. Motiv Paranoia
- Motiv Lethal Paranoia vs. Motiv Trident Quest
To compare the Motiv Lethal Paranoia to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Lethal Paranoia Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.