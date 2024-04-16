General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Max Thrill Solid
|Reviewed:
|July 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil XP3 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Red / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Max Thrill Solid is half of a dual release for Motiv. It shares the symmetrical Halogen core design with the Max Thrill Pearl and uses a solid version of the Turmoil XP3 coverstock. This ball comes out of the box at a 5000 grit sanded finish, which is duller than the Max Thrill Pearl‘s 5500 grit polished box finish. The changes in coverstock and box finish allowed the Max Thrill Solid to pick up earlier than both the Max Thrill Pearl and the Supra GT while also providing more total hook than the Max Thrill Pearl. The additional traction also resulted in a smoother breakpoint compared to the Max Thrill Pearl.
Cranker
Cranker saw a much better motion from the Max Thrill Solid compared to the Max Thrill Pearl across all three patterns. On the medium oil condition, the 5000 grit sanded box finish helped it read the midlane much better, opening up the amount of area he had at the breakpoint. He could be extremely aggressive with his release without the ball overreacting when it found the friction. He saw the biggest differences between the two Max Thrill releases on the medium oil pattern. Shots that would strike with the Max Thrill Solid were often washouts with the Max Thrill Pearl on this condition. He could start with the Max Thrill Solid on this condition, but bowlers with more speed could use a Venom Shock on the fresh and then ball-down into the Max Thrill Solid to stay in the same part of the lane. He didn’t change the surface of the ball on this condition, as he had
Additional Motiv Max Thrill Solid Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.