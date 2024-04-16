General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Max Thrill Pearl
|Reviewed:
|July 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil XP3 Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Blue / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Motiv’s Max Thrill series is an upgrade of the Top Thrill line from last fall season. The Halogen core has a lower RG (2.55″) and a higher differential (0.037″) compared to the Halogen V2 design that was found in the Top Thrills (2.59″ and 0.023″). The Max Thrill Pearl uses the Turmoil XP3 Pearl coverstock. The Top Thrills didn’t come in a pearlized version, but the Top Thrill Solid and Top Thrill Hybrid both featured the Turmoil XP2 coverstock. We saw the Max Thrill Pearl make a stronger move at the breakpoint compared to both Top Thrills, as well as provide more total hook for two of our testers. Cranker struggled with the Max Thrill Pearl at its shiny box finish, but he loved his reaction once he adjusted his ball’s surface finish.
Cranker
Cranker had his best look with the Max Thrill Pearl at the box finish on the fresh dry test pattern. He needed to reduce his speed, but he could be as aggressive as he wanted with his release without the ball overreacting at the back of the lane. The box finish pushed him to start closer to the outside part of the lane, with straighter angles. He used a 2000 grit sanding pad and hit the surface of his ball on the spinner to see if it would let him open his angles more. He was very happy with the results after the surface change. He still had plenty of hold, but now he could start farther left and swing the ball more to the right off his hand. With the box finish, he suspects that he would have liked a layout
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Max Thrill Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Crimson Jackal
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Evoke
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Hyper Venom
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Max Thrill Solid
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Supra GT
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Tank Rampage Pearl
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Top Thrill Hybrid
- Motiv Max Thrill Pearl vs. Motiv Top Thrill Solid
To compare the Motiv Max Thrill Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Max Thrill Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.