Motiv Max Thrill Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Max Thrill Pearl
Reviewed:July 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Turmoil XP3 Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Blue / Yellow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Halogen
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.037
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

Motiv’s Max Thrill series is an upgrade of the Top Thrill line from last fall season. The Halogen core has a lower RG (2.55″) and a higher differential (0.037″) compared to the Halogen V2 design that was found in the Top Thrills (2.59″ and 0.023″). The Max Thrill Pearl uses the Turmoil XP3 Pearl coverstock. The Top Thrills didn’t come in a pearlized version, but the Top Thrill Solid and Top Thrill Hybrid both featured the Turmoil XP2 coverstock. We saw the Max Thrill Pearl make a stronger move at the breakpoint compared to both Top Thrills, as well as provide more total hook for two of our testers. Cranker struggled with the Max Thrill Pearl at its shiny box finish, but he loved his reaction once he adjusted his ball’s surface finish.

Cranker

Cranker had his best look with the Max Thrill Pearl at the box finish on the fresh dry test pattern. He needed to reduce his speed, but he could be as aggressive as he wanted with his release without the ball overreacting at the back of the lane. The box finish pushed him to start closer to the outside part of the lane, with straighter angles. He used a 2000 grit sanding pad and hit the surface of his ball on the spinner to see if it would let him open his angles more. He was very happy with the results after the surface change. He still had plenty of hold, but now he could start farther left and swing the ball more to the right off his hand. With the box finish, he suspects that he would have liked a layout

Additional Motiv Max Thrill Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.