General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Mythic Jackal
|Reviewed:
|March 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion HV 2:1 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Black / Bronze / Tortoise
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Mythic Jackal is the latest entry into the Jackal line for Motiv. The Mythic uses the same asymmetrical Predator V2 core design that we have seen in previous Jackals, wrapped in the new Infusion HV 2:1 Hybrid Reactive coverstock. This cover has a 2:1 ratio of pearl to solid and it comes out of the box at a 5000 grit LSP finish. The Mythic Jackal revs up quickly, with a high flare potential and a lot of back end movement that give it plenty of hook to handle medium to oily conditions.
Stroker had the best line to the pocket out of the three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The combination of traction in the oil and a strong back end movement gave him the most area on the lane and plenty of pin carry. The Mythic Jackal gave him a stronger motion than he’s used to seeing from polished covers. Shots that were missed to the left into the oil that usually don’t carry for him still managed to kick out the 10 pin. In transition, the box finish had plenty of recovery to allow Stroker to
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Mythic Jackal Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Mythic Jackal vs. Motiv Iron Forge
- Motiv Mythic Jackal vs. Motiv Pride
- Motiv Mythic Jackal vs. Motiv Ripcord Velocity
- Motiv Mythic Jackal vs. Motiv Supra Enzo
- Motiv Mythic Jackal vs. Motiv Trident Odyssey
To compare the Motiv Mythic Jackal to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Mythic Jackal Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.