Name:Pride Empire
Reviewed:July 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSP
Color:Emearld Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Dominion
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.010

The Pride Empire is the second release to use Motiv’s asymmetrical Dominion core shape, following up on the original Pride. This design provides an RG of 2.50″, a total differential of 0.042″, and an intermediate differential of 0.010″. It is paired with the new Propulsion Pearl Reactive coverstock that comes out of the box polished at 5000 grit LSP. This cover and box finish combination helps make the Pride Empire clean through the front with a strong back end reaction. All three of our testers found a good look with this ball on each of our test patterns, making it a great follow-up to the success and versatility of its predecessor.

Stroker really enjoyed the strong move at the breakpoint that he saw from the Pride Empire on the medium oil pattern. His typical straighter line at the start of the test session had his ball driving past the 9 pin, but it only took a small move left with his feet to get the ball to start splitting the 8 and 9 pins going off the back of the pin deck. The polished cover kept the ball from eating up the front of the lane, allowing him to stay in the same part of the lane for the majority of the session. When he bowled after duller balls had been used, the Pride Empire still provided easy length after a small move to the inside. He found this ball to fit between the stronger

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.