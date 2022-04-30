General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Pride Empire
|Reviewed:
|July 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Emearld Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dominion
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The Pride Empire is the second release to use Motiv’s asymmetrical Dominion core shape, following up on the original Pride. This design provides an RG of 2.50″, a total differential of 0.042″, and an intermediate differential of 0.010″. It is paired with the new Propulsion Pearl Reactive coverstock that comes out of the box polished at 5000 grit LSP. This cover and box finish combination helps make the Pride Empire clean through the front with a strong back end reaction. All three of our testers found a good look with this ball on each of our test patterns, making it a great follow-up to the success and versatility of its predecessor.
Stroker really enjoyed the strong move at the breakpoint that he saw from the Pride Empire on the medium oil pattern. His typical straighter line at the start of the test session had his ball driving past the 9 pin, but it only took a small move left with his feet to get the ball to start splitting the 8 and 9 pins going off the back of the pin deck. The polished cover kept the ball from eating up the front of the lane, allowing him to stay in the same part of the lane for the majority of the session. When he bowled after duller balls had been used, the Pride Empire still provided easy length after a small move to the inside. He found this ball to fit between the stronger
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.