General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Pride
|Reviewed:
|October 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion UCS Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Orange / Black / Grey
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dominion
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The new Motiv Pride pairs two new pieces of technology. The Dominion weight block is an asymmetrical core shape with a medium RG (2.50″), medium total differential (0.042″), and medium intermediate differential (0.010″). The Coercion UCS Solid coverstock is the newest version of the Coercion veneer, whose other variants have been found previously on the Forge Flare and Trident family of bowling balls, among others. The Pride comes out of the box at a 4000 grit LSS finish, which proved to be extremely versatile while also responding well to surface changes. All three of our testers were able to use this ball with different levels of success across all four of our test patterns, but the Pride matched up best on our medium oil pattern.
Stroker liked the continuous motion he saw from the Pride on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball was smooth and predictable for him at the breakpoint, but strong and continuous enough to let him move into the oil as the lanes broke down. He saw more midlane traction and total hook compared to his Fatal Venom and Supra Enzo, and he was able to play straighter than with his Ripcord. The Pride would be his first choice out of the bag in the Motiv lineup for this type of pattern, as it allowed him to play in his comfort zone, chase it a bit inside in transition, and easily see when it was time to go to something cleaner and more angular when he got too far left. On the heavy oil pattern, Stroker also had a surprisingly good
Motiv Pride Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
Additional Motiv Pride Resources
