PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Pride
Reviewed:October 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion UCS Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Orange / Black / Grey
Core Specs
Name:Dominion
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.010

The new Motiv Pride pairs two new pieces of technology. The Dominion weight block is an asymmetrical core shape with a medium RG (2.50″), medium total differential (0.042″), and medium intermediate differential (0.010″). The Coercion UCS Solid coverstock is the newest version of the Coercion veneer, whose other variants have been found previously on the Forge Flare and Trident family of bowling balls, among others. The Pride comes out of the box at a 4000 grit LSS finish, which proved to be extremely versatile while also responding well to surface changes. All three of our testers were able to use this ball with different levels of success across all four of our test patterns, but the Pride matched up best on our medium oil pattern.

Stroker liked the continuous motion he saw from the Pride on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball was smooth and predictable for him at the breakpoint, but strong and continuous enough to let him move into the oil as the lanes broke down. He saw more midlane traction and total hook compared to his Fatal Venom and Supra Enzo, and he was able to play straighter than with his Ripcord. The Pride would be his first choice out of the bag in the Motiv lineup for this type of pattern, as it allowed him to play in his comfort zone, chase it a bit inside in transition, and easily see when it was time to go to something cleaner and more angular when he got too far left. On the heavy oil pattern, Stroker also had a surprisingly good

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.