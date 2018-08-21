General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Oblivion
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ripcord brings a new coverstock to the Motiv line. Its new Infusion Reactive cover is very strong at the breakpoint, helping to provide the Ripcord with lots of back end recovery. This new shell is paired with the medium RG, medium differential Oblivion symmetrical core design that was introduced in the Paranoia. The Ripcord comes out of the box at a 5000 grit polished finish, providing it with easy length and allowing it to store everything for the back end.
The strong downlane motion created by the Ripcord was best on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers saw a strong move between the breakpoint and the pin deck on this condition. Stroker attacked the lane the straightest, starting his ball on 12 off his hand, targeting over the second arrow, and getting it out to seven downlane. Tweener was releasing his ball on 22, sending it to just outside the third arrow, and also using seven as his breakpoint. Cranker started deeper on this pattern, laying his Ripcord down on 31, targeting just right of the middle arrow, and also sending it out to seven at the breakpoint. We all needed to get our balls out around the seven board downlane on the fresh in order to get them through the pins the way we wanted. On the fresh, we had traction in the oil when we missed a little left of that, but our balls didn’t always finish as flush in
