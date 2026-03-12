Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Sigma Tour Pearl
Reviewed:July 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Atomic Propulsion Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSS
Color:Purple / Purple / Red
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Core Specs
Name:Sigma
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl marks the return of the Sigma core for the first time in a non-ExJ ball since the Rogue Assassin from 2019. This symmetrical core design has a lower RG (2.47″) with a medium-high differential of 0.047″. It is wrapped with the new Atomic Propulsion Pearl coverstock. We saw this ball want to rev up really nicely in the midlane without hooking early, storing its energy for a big move at the breakpoint. It was strong and continuous at the back end, but it didn’t get too sideways, even later in the session. All three bowlers saw their best reactions come on the medium oil test pattern with this new 5000-grit box-finished bowling ball.

Stroker

Stroker had the best reaction and pin carry on the fresh medium oil pattern out of our three bowlers. He was able to play straight up the second arrow, right in his comfort zone, and the ball was excellent from this part of the lane. Even lower RG balls tend to rev up a bit later for him, which sometimes keeps them from getting into a heavy enough roll to drive through the pins when they get to the pocket. That wasn’t the case with this ball. He saw the Sigma Tour Pearl pick up very well, especially for a pearl coverstock. It cleared the front very nicely, picked up in the midlane, and drove very strongly through the pins. When bowling by himself with the Sigma Tour Pearl, the ball didn’t change the pattern much at all, allowing him to stay in the same part of the lane. Once duller balls started also being used, he needed to move his laydown point farther left to start opening his angles in the front part of the lane. His reaction was just as good after the transition

Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.