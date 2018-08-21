Motiv Rogue Assassin

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion HFS
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Blue / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sigma
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Rogue Assassin uses the same symmetrical Sigma core design that was most recently seen in the Rogue Blade. The Assassin pairs this weight block with the reactive solid Coercion HFS coverstock, which provides more traction in the oil than the Blade’s Hexion SE cover. The box finish of 3000 grit sanded is also rougher than the Rogue Blade’s 4000 grit box finish. These elements combine to give the Rogue Assassin more traction on the lane, allowing it to be used on heavier volumes of oil.

All three of our testers had their best reactions with this ball on our heavy oil test pattern. We had a similar amount of total hook as the Forge on this condition. Stroker started his ball on 12, targeted the eight board at the arrows, and got it out to six at the breakpoint. Tweener wasn’t much deeper on the fresh, setting his ball down on 15, crossing the second arrow, and also getting his ball out to six downlane. Cranker started farther left, but shared the same breakpoint with the other two testers. He was laying his Rogue Assassin down on 23 off his hand and sending it over 15 at the arrows. All three testers saw their balls dig through the oil in the front and provide them with a strong arc through the entire lane.

Additional Motiv Rogue Assassin Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.