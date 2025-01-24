General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Steel Forge
|Reviewed:
|September 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion MXV Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Grey / Charcoal / Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator Symmetrical
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Steel Forge uses the same Detonator Symmetrical core design as previous Forge releases, giving it an RG of 2.47″ and a differential of 0.055″. It pairs this core shape with the Propulsion MXV Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the Evoke Hysteria. The Steel Forge comes out of the box with a 5000 grit sanded finish, allowing it to clear the front of the lane easily and make a strong move at the back end. We had a better reaction when there was some friction built into the pattern, with the Steel Forge matching up better on the medium oil pattern than the heavy oil pattern for all three of our testers.
Stroker
Stroker liked the combination of traction in the oil and a strong downlane move from the Steel Forge. Its stronger coverstock was a big benefit for him on this condition. He really had quite a bit of area at the breakpoint. Shots that were missed left of target had enough traction to dig into the pattern and kick the 10 pin out. When he got the ball a little farther right than he wanted, it had plenty of energy to get back to the pocket and through the pins. The pattern transitioning was no trouble for Stroker with the Steel Forge. He was able to make small 2-and-1 moves left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows to keep the ball in the pocket and striking. The box finish matched up very nicely on this condition, and he didn’t need to make any surface adjustments.
Stroker had a very good look on the dry test pattern with the Steel Forge. The length he saw from this ball made it
