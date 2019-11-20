Motiv Supra

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Infusion Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Purple Pearl
Core Specs
Name:High Impulse
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Supra features a new core design that is wrapped in the Infusion Pearl Reactive coverstock. The new High Impulse core is based on the Impulse core found in the early Primal series of bowling balls, which was followed by the Impulse V2 design in later balls like the Primal Rage. In the three versions of this weight block, the differential has remained the same at 0.050″, but the RG has varied. The pairing of this core’s higher RG (2.57″) design with the Infusion Pearl cover from the Ripcord makes the Supra extremely angular when it sees the dry.

All three testers easily got to the pocket on the medium oil test pattern. Stroker started just a few boards right of where he played with his Ripcord on the fresh. He released his ball around the 10 board off his hand, getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener targeted between the second and third arrows and also used seven as his breakpoint. On the fresh, both of these testers needed to make sure to get their balls out to the drier part of the lane or they would see over-skid in

