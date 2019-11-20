General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Purple Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|High Impulse
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Supra features a new core design that is wrapped in the Infusion Pearl Reactive coverstock. The new High Impulse core is based on the Impulse core found in the early Primal series of bowling balls, which was followed by the Impulse V2 design in later balls like the Primal Rage. In the three versions of this weight block, the differential has remained the same at 0.050″, but the RG has varied. The pairing of this core’s higher RG (2.57″) design with the Infusion Pearl cover from the Ripcord makes the Supra extremely angular when it sees the dry.
All three testers easily got to the pocket on the medium oil test pattern. Stroker started just a few boards right of where he played with his Ripcord on the fresh. He released his ball around the 10 board off his hand, getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener targeted between the second and third arrows and also used seven as his breakpoint. On the fresh, both of these testers needed to make sure to get their balls out to the drier part of the lane or they would see over-skid in
