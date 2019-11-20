General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Frixion+ Microcell Polymer
|Type:
|Microcell Polymer
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Tank Blitz is the second offering from Motiv to use their microcell polymer coverstock type. Its new Frixion+ Microcell Polymer cover hooks earlier on the lane than the Frixion shell used on the Covert Tank. The Tank Blitz uses the symmetrical Gear core from the Venom Shock, which provides an RG of 2.48″ and a total differential of 0.034″. This core design gives this ball a lower RG and lower differential than the Covert Tank. Combined with the stronger cover, which helps the ball handle more oil, the Tank Blitz provided more overall hook and more continuation through the pin deck in our testing.
While the Covert Tank made it to the pocket easier on the dry test pattern, the Blitz matched up best on the medium pattern. All three testers needed to project the Tank Blitz right of the range finder downlane on the 10 board. This ball hooks very early, so shots going too much up the lane hooked high into the headpin on this pattern. The dull box finish grabbed the lane quickly, but the Tank Blitz still had a surprising amount of continuation downlane. Stroker and Tweener matched up well by increasing their ball speeds,
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Tank Blitz Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Tank Blitz vs. Motiv Covert Tank
- Motiv Tank Blitz vs. Motiv Forge Fire
- Motiv Tank Blitz vs. Motiv Ripcord
- Motiv Tank Blitz vs. Motiv Rogue Assassin
To compare the Motiv Tank Blitz to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Tank Blitz Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.