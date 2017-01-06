General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Helix HFP Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Grey Pearl / Lime Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vanquish
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Revolt name stays alive in the Motiv line with the addition of the new United Revolt. This ball uses the low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.056″) Vanquish symmetrical core design, used previously on the Covert Revolt, Revolt Vengeance, and Revolt Havoc. This weight block revs up quickly and offers over five inches of track flare potential. The Helix HFP (High Friction Pearl) Reactive cover comes out of the box at a 5000 grit polished finish, allowing this ball to get through the heads easily.
The United Revolt gave all three testers their best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker and Tweener were playing close together with their lines to the pocket. Stroker was laying his ball down on 12, crossing the arrows at 10, and playing straighter up the lane. Tweener was just a few boards left with his feet, but his ball was crossing the same target at the arrows. The more the pattern broke down, the better their reactions got with the United Revolt. Cranker started with a laydown point ...
