Motiv Venom Recoil

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion MFS Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Orange / Orange Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gear APG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.013

The Venom Recoil features the reactive solid Coercion MFS coverstock—which was used previously on the Villain and T10—and a new asymmetrical core design. The Gear APG weight block is a low RG and medium differential asymmetrical design. This combination of core and cover helps the Venom Recoil be smoother off the breakpoint than other balls in the Venom line. The motion from this new release was able to match up on all four of our test patterns, making it one of the most versatile balls in the entire Motiv lineup.

Our medium oil test pattern provided the best reaction for the Venom Recoil for all three testers. Stroker started his ball on 15, playing a small belly to the right over 12 at the arrows and 10 at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was on the 20 board off his hand, crossing the third arrow on its way to nine downlane. Cranker was the farthest left, starting his ball on 32 at his release point, targeting over the middle arrow, and getting it out to eight downlane. All three testers saw this ball’s 4000 grit sanded box finish easily clear the front part of the lane without hooking early. It retained plenty of energy for the back end and continued very nicely through the pins. The Venom Recoil’s smooth arc off the breakpoint made it easy to know exactly where it was going when it came out of the pattern.

Motiv Venom Recoil Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Venom Recoil to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Motiv Venom Recoil Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.