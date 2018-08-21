General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion MFS Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Orange / Orange Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear APG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Venom Recoil features the reactive solid Coercion MFS coverstock—which was used previously on the Villain and T10—and a new asymmetrical core design. The Gear APG weight block is a low RG and medium differential asymmetrical design. This combination of core and cover helps the Venom Recoil be smoother off the breakpoint than other balls in the Venom line. The motion from this new release was able to match up on all four of our test patterns, making it one of the most versatile balls in the entire Motiv lineup.
Our medium oil test pattern provided the best reaction for the Venom Recoil for all three testers. Stroker started his ball on 15, playing a small belly to the right over 12 at the arrows and 10 at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was on the 20 board off his hand, crossing the third arrow on its way to nine downlane. Cranker was the farthest left, starting his ball on 32 at his release point, targeting over the middle arrow, and getting it out to eight downlane. All three testers saw this ball’s 4000 grit sanded box finish easily clear the front part of the lane without hooking early. It retained plenty of energy for the back end and continued very nicely through the pins. The Venom Recoil’s smooth arc off the breakpoint made it easy to know exactly where it was going when it came out of the pattern.
