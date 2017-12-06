Radical Beyond Ridiculous Pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-35
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Fluorescent Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Symmetric with Scoop Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.541
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Beyond Ridiculous Pearl is the pearlized follow-up to the Beyond Ridiculous. Both balls share the Symmetric with Scoop Technology weight block, as well as 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finishes. The difference between the two comes in the coverstock formulation. The pearlized Ai-35 cover on the Beyond Ridiculous Pearl provides more length than the Ai-30 cover on its neon green predecessor. Because the Beyond Ridiculous Pearl went farther down the lane before hooking, it had less overall hook than the original Beyond Ridiculous in our testing.

Our medium oil test pattern offered the best ball motion for all three of our testers, with Tweener having the best reaction on the fresh with the box finish. His speed and rev rate combination allowed him to start his ball on 18, cross 14 at the arrows, and use the nine board as his breakpoint. While keeping his angles fairly tight, he saw his ball clear the front, rev up strongly in the middle of the lane, and have a strong motion through the pins. If he missed left of target, he could still hit the pocket in the swish zone, while getting his ball to the dry too quickly would at worst result in him leaving the 4 pin standing. Stroker had the next best path to the pocket on the fresh. He played much straighter up the ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.