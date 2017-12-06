General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-35
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Fluorescent Orange
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Symmetric with Scoop Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.541
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Beyond Ridiculous Pearl is the pearlized follow-up to the Beyond Ridiculous. Both balls share the Symmetric with Scoop Technology weight block, as well as 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finishes. The difference between the two comes in the coverstock formulation. The pearlized Ai-35 cover on the Beyond Ridiculous Pearl provides more length than the Ai-30 cover on its neon green predecessor. Because the Beyond Ridiculous Pearl went farther down the lane before hooking, it had less overall hook than the original Beyond Ridiculous in our testing.
Our medium oil test pattern offered the best ball motion for all three of our testers, with Tweener having the best reaction on the fresh with the box finish. His speed and rev rate combination allowed him to start his ball on 18, cross 14 at the arrows, and use the nine board as his breakpoint. While keeping his angles fairly tight, he saw his ball clear the front, rev up strongly in the middle of the lane, and have a strong motion through the pins. If he missed left of target, he could still hit the pocket in the swish zone, while getting his ball to the dry too quickly would at worst result in him leaving the 4 pin standing. Stroker had the next best path to the pocket on the fresh. He played much straighter up the ...
Radical Beyond Ridiculous Pearl Comparisons
Additional Radical Beyond Ridiculous Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.