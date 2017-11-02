General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai30
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Neon Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Symmetric with Scoop Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.541
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Beyond Ridiculous is the third Ridiculous ball that we have tested, joining the Ridiculous Asym and the Ridiculous Pearl. We will do the majority of our comparisons to the Pearl, because it shares the same core as the Beyond Ridiculous and it is also still in the current Radical product line. The Beyond Ridiculous uses a solid reactive coverstock with a 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound box finish. We saw good length from the combination of this box finish and the higher RG core design, with a motion off the dry that was moderately strong, but not super angular.
The shape of the Beyond Ridiculous made it pretty easy to get to the pocket on our medium oil test pattern. All three of our testers played very close to each other on the fresh. Stroker was the straightest with his feet on 15, while Cranker was the deepest on 20. Tweener had to get his ball a little farther right at the breakpoint than the other two testers because his speed and rev rate matchup didn’t allow ...
