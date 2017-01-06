General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Orange / Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cash Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.504
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Cash is the newest high performance ball in the Radical line. This ball takes the term “hook in a box” to an entirely new level. Its very aggressive solid reactive coverstock comes out of the box at a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The weight block is the new Cash Asymmetric core design. Its moderate RG (2.504″) is helpful in making this ball useable with such an abrasive cover. We saw right around five inches of track flare from its 0.048″ differential and 0.020″ intermediate differential.
This mammoth of a bowling ball was best for us on our heavy oil test pattern. On their first shots with the Cash, all three testers attempted to play the same line they played with the Fix and Guru Master. With that alignment, they all three barely hit the headpin going left with this ball. After getting adjusted to the pocket, they were all the farthest left they have ever started on this pattern. The Cash made our 44 foot pattern look much shorter. All three of our testers needed to make sure they were aggressive with their ball speeds in order to ...
Additional Radical Cash Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.