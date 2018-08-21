General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged 2 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Purple Solid / Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Conspiracy Hybrid is the third entry into the Conspiracy line for Radical. It uses the same asymmetrical core shape as the previous two Conspiracy releases, and—like the Conspiracy Pearl—it features Brunswick’s DynamiCore filler material. The numbers for this release come in at 2.487″ for RG, 0.056″ for total differential, and 0.021″ for intermediate differential. The difference between this ball and the prior Conspiracies comes in the coverstock. This release uses the Forged 2 Hybrid cover that is finished with 500, 1000, and 3000 SiaAir pads. This coverstock and box finish combination places the Conspiracy Hybrid between the other two Conspiracies in total hook.
We had just a slightly better look on our medium oil pattern than our heavy pattern with the box finish. Stroker was able to get to the pocket easily with this ball. He was getting his ball started on 15 at the release point, targeting over the second arrow, and using the eight board as his breakpoint. Tweener was a couple boards left of 20 with his release point, targeting between the third and fourth arrows, and getting his ball just outside the downlane range finder on board 10. Cranker had no trouble opening up
