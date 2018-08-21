General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged 2 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Black / Teal Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Conspiracy Pearl is the pearl-covered follow-up to the extremely angular original Conspiracy. This ball uses the same asymmetrical core design, but it features Brunswick’s DynamiCore filler material, which is a first for a Radical ball. The Conspiracy Pearl also debuts a new pearlized coverstock. Its Forged 2 Pearl cover comes out of the box finished with 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Polish, allowing this ball to get through the front of the lane even more easily than the original Conspiracy.
This ball’s strong skid/snap motion provided our testers with a nice line to the pocket on our fresh medium oil pattern. All three testers struck with ease with the box finish. Stroker played the lanes the farthest right, starting his ball on the 12 board. He was targeting eight at the arrows and getting his ball all the way out to six before it made its strong left turn to the pocket. Tweener was sliding near the center of the lane, laying his ball down on 19. His ball crossed the arrows at 14 and got out to seven at the breakpoint. Cranker was able to land his ball on 30 off his hand, crossing the middle arrow and also using a breakpoint on the seven board downlane. All three testers had no trouble getting this ball through the front of the lane to the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Conspiracy Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Conspiracy Pearl vs. Radical Conspiracy
- Radical Conspiracy Pearl vs. Radical Intel Pearl
- Radical Conspiracy Pearl vs. Radical Katana Legend
- Radical Conspiracy Pearl vs. Radical Ludicrous
- Radical Conspiracy Pearl vs. Radical Squatch
To compare the Radical Conspiracy Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Conspiracy Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.