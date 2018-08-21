Radical Conspiracy

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Forged 2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.021

The Radical Conspiracy pairs a new asymmetrical core shape with the new Forged 2 Solid coverstock to create a monstrous motion off the end of the oil pattern. The new coverstock is finished at 3000 SiaAir, which gives the Conspiracy the right amount of length to set it up for its very strong move at the breakpoint. This box finish was dull enough to not cause over-skid on our patterns, while also being smooth enough to not create too much energy loss before hitting the pins. The Conspiracy complements the rest of the Radical line very nicely, providing strong angle at the back of the lane on heavy to medium volume patterns.

We liked this new release just a little more on our heavy oil test pattern than our medium. On the fresh, all three testers saw a stronger change of direction than from any of the Katanas, but less total hook than the Katana Dragon. Tweener and Stroker really enjoyed how much they saw their balls turn over on this slicker condition. As long as they didn’t throw their shots out the window right of target early, they saw a massive move off the breakpoint, which resulted in very good pin carry. While all three testers played farther right through the front of the lane than they did with balls like the Cash or the Katana Dragon, the Conspiracy was much sharper off the breakpoint.

The Radical Conspiracy pairs a new asymmetrical core shape with the new Forged 2 Solid coverstock to create a monstrous motion off the end of the oil pattern. The new coverstock is finished at 3000 SiaAir, which gives the Conspiracy the right amount of length to set it up for its very strong move at the breakpoint. This box finish was dull enough to not cause over-skid on our patterns, while also being smooth enough to not create too much energy loss before hitting the pins. The Conspiracy complements the rest of the Radical line very nicely, providing strong angle

Radical Conspiracy Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Conspiracy to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical Conspiracy Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.