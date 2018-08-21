General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged 2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Radical Conspiracy pairs a new asymmetrical core shape with the new Forged 2 Solid coverstock to create a monstrous motion off the end of the oil pattern. The new coverstock is finished at 3000 SiaAir, which gives the Conspiracy the right amount of length to set it up for its very strong move at the breakpoint. This box finish was dull enough to not cause over-skid on our patterns, while also being smooth enough to not create too much energy loss before hitting the pins. The Conspiracy complements the rest of the Radical line very nicely, providing strong angle at the back of the lane on heavy to medium volume patterns.
We liked this new release just a little more on our heavy oil test pattern than our medium. On the fresh, all three testers saw a stronger change of direction than from any of the Katanas, but less total hook than the Katana Dragon. Tweener and Stroker really enjoyed how much they saw their balls turn over on this slicker condition. As long as they didn’t throw their shots out the window right of target early, they saw a massive move off the breakpoint, which resulted in very good pin carry. While all three testers played farther right through the front of the lane than they did with balls like the Cash or the Katana Dragon, the Conspiracy was much sharper off the breakpoint.
The Radical Conspiracy pairs a new asymmetrical core shape with the new Forged 2 Solid coverstock to create a monstrous motion off the end of the oil pattern. The new coverstock is finished at 3000 SiaAir, which gives the Conspiracy the right amount of length to set it up for its very strong move at the breakpoint. This box finish was dull enough to not cause over-skid on our patterns, while also being smooth enough to not create too much energy loss before hitting the pins. The Conspiracy complements the rest of the Radical line very nicely, providing strong angle
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Conspiracy Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Conspiracy vs. Radical Beyond Ridiculous Pearl
- Radical Conspiracy vs. Radical Intel Pearl
- Radical Conspiracy vs. Radical Katana Dragon
- Radical Conspiracy vs. Radical Ludicrous
To compare the Radical Conspiracy to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Conspiracy Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.