General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TP-1 (Textured Pearl 1)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Violet / Turquoise
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.490
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.023
The Conspiracy Theory brings the newest innovations to Radical’s Top Shelf line. This ball uses a modified version of the asymmetrical core design from the previous Conspiracy balls, which provides a slightly higher RG and lower differential. In addition to the new weight block, the Conspiracy Theory features the new TP-1 (Textured Pearl 1) coverstock. This new pearl cover is finished with Crown Factory Compound on top of a 500/1000 SiaAir combination. The new cover with this finish gets the Conspiracy Theory hooking quicker in the pattern than the Conspiracy Pearl.
Tweener and Stroker were able to get to the pocket easier than Cranker on the fresh medium oil pattern. They could play straighter angles up the track with success. Stroker was on top of the second arrow with very little swing to the right. Tweener was just left of the third arrow and both testers were trying to get their balls out to around eight at the breakpoint. They saw this ball pick up earlier than the Conspiracy Pearl, keeping it from changing directions as hard downlane. Cranker struggled to get his ball through the pins
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims.