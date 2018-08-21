General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-20 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rack Attack 2 Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.575
|Diff:
|0.023
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Counter Attack Pearl is the polished and pearlized half of Radical’s dual Counter Attack release. It uses a pearl version of the Ai-20 coverstock that is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Polish. Like the Counter Attack Solid, the Counter Attack Pearl uses the high RG, low differential Rack Attack 2 Symmetric weight block design. This ball provided our testers with the most length in the entire Radical lineup, making it best for drier lane conditions.
We had the most success with the Counter Attack Pearl on our dry oil test pattern. All three of our testers played lines that were nearly identical to the lines they played with the Counter Attack Solid on the fresh. The main difference was that they lined up slightly farther right with their feet to make up for the fact that this ball hooks slightly less overall. The biggest difference in reaction that they saw was a stronger move off the breakpoint. All three testers could cheat a board right with their feet once the oil started to push down to the back end and started to create carrydown. The large
