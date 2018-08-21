Radical Counter Attack Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-20 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
Color:Red Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Rack Attack 2 Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.575
Diff:0.023
Int. Diff:0.000

The Counter Attack Pearl is the polished and pearlized half of Radical’s dual Counter Attack release. It uses a pearl version of the Ai-20 coverstock that is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Polish. Like the Counter Attack Solid, the Counter Attack Pearl uses the high RG, low differential Rack Attack 2 Symmetric weight block design. This ball provided our testers with the most length in the entire Radical lineup, making it best for drier lane conditions.

We had the most success with the Counter Attack Pearl on our dry oil test pattern. All three of our testers played lines that were nearly identical to the lines they played with the Counter Attack Solid on the fresh. The main difference was that they lined up slightly farther right with their feet to make up for the fact that this ball hooks slightly less overall. The biggest difference in reaction that they saw was a stronger move off the breakpoint. All three testers could cheat a board right with their feet once the oil started to push down to the back end and started to create carrydown. The large

Radical Counter Attack Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Counter Attack Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.