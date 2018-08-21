General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-20 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rack Attack 2 Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.575
|Diff:
|0.023
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Counter Attack Solid is half of a dual release in Radical’s affordable EZ-Use line, along with the Counter Attack Pearl. This ball uses the Ai-20 Solid coverstock and the Rack Attack 2 Symmetric core. This core is a higher RG (2.575″) and lower differential (0.023″) symmetrical design, offering tight flare rings in the oil and providing easy length. The lower differential keeps this ball from over-hooking when it comes out of the pattern on the back end, allowing bowlers to play straighter up the outside part of the lane on drier conditions.
Stroker and Tweener liked their reactions with this ball on our dry oil test pattern. All three testers were actually in a similar part of the lane. Stroker played the farthest right, starting his ball on eight off his hand, targeting six at the arrows, and using a breakpoint out on the four board downlane. Tweener’s ball was landing on 10, crossing seven at the arrows, and getting out to four at the breakpoint. They both liked the midlane read they saw with this ball’s solid, duller coverstock. On this shorter pattern,
