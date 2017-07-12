General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spindle Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.538
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Following in the footsteps of the original Cyclops, the Cyclops Pearl is the second ball from Radical to use the Spindle Symmetric core. Whereas the original paired this higher RG and medium differential core with a hybrid coverstock, the Cyclops Pearl features a pearlized cover that comes out of the box at a 500 SiaAir finish with Crown Factory Compound on top of it. This smooth pearlized surface easily pushes the Cyclops Pearl through the front of the lane and allows it to retain energy for a bigger move at the breakpoint than the original.
The Cyclops Pearl’s length and back end were matched up best on our medium test pattern. Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than the other two testers on the fresh. His higher rev rate gave him more total hook and recovery, allowing his Cyclops Pearl to peel off the breakpoint and get back to the pocket. The quicker response to the dry allowed him to stand left of where he was with the smoother-hooking ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Cyclops Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Cyclops Pearl vs. Radical Cyclops
- Radical Cyclops Pearl vs. Radical More Cash
- Radical Cyclops Pearl vs. Radical Xeno Pearl
To compare the Radical Cyclops Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Cyclops Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.