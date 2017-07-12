Radical Cyclops Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NA
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Red Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Spindle Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.538
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

Following in the footsteps of the original Cyclops, the Cyclops Pearl is the second ball from Radical to use the Spindle Symmetric core. Whereas the original paired this higher RG and medium differential core with a hybrid coverstock, the Cyclops Pearl features a pearlized cover that comes out of the box at a 500 SiaAir finish with Crown Factory Compound on top of it. This smooth pearlized surface easily pushes the Cyclops Pearl through the front of the lane and allows it to retain energy for a bigger move at the breakpoint than the original.

The Cyclops Pearl’s length and back end were matched up best on our medium test pattern. Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than the other two testers on the fresh. His higher rev rate gave him more total hook and recovery, allowing his Cyclops Pearl to peel off the breakpoint and get back to the pocket. The quicker response to the dry allowed him to stand left of where he was with the smoother-hooking ...

Radical Cyclops Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Cyclops Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical Cyclops Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.