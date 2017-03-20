General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black Solid / Copper Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Spindle Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.538
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Cyclops is the newest mid-priced addition to the Radical lineup. This ball uses a reactive hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box at a 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish. It features a new weight block called the Spindle Symmetric that gives it a medium RG of 2.538″ and a medium total differential of 0.048″. Thanks to the Cyclops’s lower friction coverstock and moderate core design, we had the most success with it while player straighter up the lane and with tighter angles through the fronts.
The Cyclops performed best for our testers on our medium oil test pattern. We found the Cyclops to be straighter through the front and smoother at the back of the lane than the Xeno Pearl. All three testers were able to start at least three boards right with their feet from where they could strike with the Xeno Pearl. The Cyclops went a few feet longer than the Xeno Pearl, but was softer off the friction. This allowed them ...
