Radical Cyclops

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NA
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black Solid / Copper Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Spindle Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.538
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The Cyclops is the newest mid-priced addition to the Radical lineup. This ball uses a reactive hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box at a 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finish. It features a new weight block called the Spindle Symmetric that gives it a medium RG of 2.538″ and a medium total differential of 0.048″. Thanks to the Cyclops’s lower friction coverstock and moderate core design, we had the most success with it while player straighter up the lane and with tighter angles through the fronts.

The Cyclops performed best for our testers on our medium oil test pattern. We found the Cyclops to be straighter through the front and smoother at the back of the lane than the Xeno Pearl. All three testers were able to start at least three boards right with their feet from where they could strike with the Xeno Pearl. The Cyclops went a few feet longer than the Xeno Pearl, but was softer off the friction. This allowed them ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.