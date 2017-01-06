General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Silver Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Asymmetric with Scoop Technology
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.508
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Xeno Pearl is the follow-up to the original Xeno in Radical’s Reliable line of bowling balls. It uses the same asymmetrical Xeno core as the original, but this time pairs it up a pearlized coverstock finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Xeno Pearl retains more energy than the sanded Xeno, giving it a stronger breakpoint and more back end reaction.
Our best reaction from the Xeno Pearl came on our medium test pattern. The added downlane reaction of this ball gave Stroker the best line to the pocket of our three testers. He could play up the eight board, where his ball’s polished cover easily cleared the front of the lane and then flipped harder at the breakpoint than his original Xeno, even when he threw the original with a polished cover. The only ball he had stronger at the breakpoint in the Radical line was the Ridiculous Pearl. The Xeno Pearl gave him more midlane traction than the Ridiculous Pearl, which resulted in more control ...
