General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Evil Eye Pearl
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Smoke / Teal / Magenta
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Evil Eye Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.495
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical Evil Eye Pearl is the shiny, pearlized follow-up to the Evil Eye. Both bowling balls share the Evil Eye Symmetric core shape and come with their own suggested layouts for bowlers who want to tune the reaction in a particular direction. As always, we used our standard test layouts to eliminate one variable and evaluate motion based on differences in cores, coverstocks, and box finishes. The Evil Eye Pearl’s coverstock is HK22C Pearl, finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, whereas the original Evil Eye used a dull, solid cover. As expected from these changes, the Evil Eye Pearl is much longer and sharper off the spot, with less total hook than the original.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction with the Evil Eye Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. He needed to start the ball closer to the track area, and he had more success when he didn’t get the ball too far right downlane. He liked the amount of hold he saw in front of the pocket, which let him be aggressive with his release and still see the ball stay on its line to the 1/3. He saw the Evil Eye clear the front part of the lane very well, turn over at the end of the pattern, and roll strongly through the pin deck. His adjustments were very small on this condition as the pattern started to break down. Small 1-and-1 board moves were all it took for him to get back to striking after the ball started finishing high and leaving the 4 pin. He kept the ball at the box finish the entire session, continuing to inch left
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Additional Radical Evil Eye Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.