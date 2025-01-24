General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Evil Eye
|Reviewed:
|October 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Evil Eye Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.495
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Evil Eye features a new symmetrical weight block for Radical, and this unique design comes with more recommended layouts than previous symmetrical bowling balls. The Evil Eye Symmetric weight block is paired with the aggressive HK22C Solid coverstock. It comes out of the box at a dull 500/1500 SiaAir finish, allowing it to really pick up hard in the midlane. We really liked the strong downlane hook and continuation that this ball provided. Its strong traction through the oil allowed it to handle our heavy oil test pattern while still being versatile enough to get to the pocket very easily on the medium oil condition. We had the Evil Eye just under the Guru Oracle in back end recovery and total hook. This ball was a little bit cleaner than the Oracle while providing more total hook than any other symmetrical ball in the current Radical line.
Stroker
Stroker had lots of hook and back end motion with the Evil Eye on the fresh heavy oil pattern. Its quick-revving core design and dull, solid cover got it into a heavy roll quickly off his hand, keeping it from pushing too far downlane. He was able to swing the ball on this pattern and still get the Evil Eye to the pocket. He was very impressed with the continuation downlane, as his ball was driving through the pins very strongly. While he was one board right with his laydown point compared to the Guru Oracle, he was a good six left of where he played this pattern with the Snapshot Hybrid. The oil breaking down was no issue for Stroker with the Evil Eye. He was able to keep moving left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows to keep the ball in the oil longer.
Additional Radical Evil Eye Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.