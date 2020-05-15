General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Incognito
|Reviewed:
|December 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S.H.A.R.P. (Strong Hooking Angular Reactive Performance)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The new Radical Incognito features a brand new reactive solid coverstock formulation. The S.H.A.R.P. cover lived up to its name, as it was more angular than the TS-1 cover on the Results Solid in our testing. The new coverstock is finished with a 2000 SiaAir pad, which provided all three of our testers enough friction for our heavy oil test pattern. The core design in the Incognito provides a lower RG and higher differential than the Results Solid, but with a lower intermediate differential. All three bowlers really liked having the option of seeing a sharper downlane motion with the Incognito to complement the smoother, sweeping motion of the Results Solid across our patterns.
Cranker had the best reaction to the pocket on the fresh heavy oil pattern out of the three testers. The Incognito’s sanded cover picked up heavily in the midlane and made a strong and angular move at the back end. His laydown was two boards right of the Results Solid on this pattern, with a breakpoint that was both farther downlane and sharper. He had more total hook than both the
Radical Incognito Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Incognito vs. Radical Results
- Radical Incognito vs. Radical Results Solid
- Radical Incognito vs. Radical The Closer
- Radical Incognito vs. Radical The Closer Pearl
- Radical Incognito vs. Radical Zing Hybrid
To compare the Radical Incognito to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Incognito Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.