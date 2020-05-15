General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Results Solid
|Reviewed:
|October 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TS-1 (Textured Solid 1)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The Radical Results Solid uses the same asymmetrical core as the original Results and features the brand new TS-1 coverstock. We got a small glimpse of this coverstock family with the TP-1 cover on the original Results, and the solid formulation used on this ball feels tackier than previous dull bowling balls like the Zing or The Closer. The Results Solid comes out of the box at a 500/3000 SiaAir finish and had no trouble creating hook on any of our patterns. This ball was quite versatile for us, as our testers were able to use it on all four of our testing patterns.
Stroker started with the Results Solid on the heavy oil pattern. He saw a slightly smoother breakpoint shape and more total hook than he saw with the Zing Hybrid, original Zing, and original Results, which allowed him to play just inside of where he played with the Zing. The combination of early traction and strong continuation allowed Stroker to open his angles more through the front and use the strength of the Results Solid to really improve his pin carry. Stroker benefitted the most from this continuation out of the three testers. With his lower rev rate and lower axis rotation angle,
