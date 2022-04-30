General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Innovator Solid
|Reviewed:
|April 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MOtion Magic Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Blue / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Innovator Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.477
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
Radical’s new Innovator Solid is the dull, solid follow-up to the original Innovator from October 2022. It uses the same Innovator Asymmetric core design as the original and wraps it in the new solid version of the MOtion Magic Plus coverstock. This new veneer is finished with 500/1500 SiaAir, allowing it to effortlessly get started on heavier oil conditions. The more oil we could find, the better the performance was from the Innovator Solid. We were very impressed with the amount of energy this dull ball was able to retain and the amount of back end motion it created.
Cranker liked the downlane motion of the Innovator Solid on the heavy oil test pattern. The stronger-than-expected back end hook allowed him to really play to his strengths and see a big change of direction at the breakpoint. He had plenty of recovery with his angles open and no worries about the ball losing too much energy too early on the lane. Later in the session, Cranker still saw the Innovator Solid provide strong downlane continuation as he chased the oil farther inside. He has seen Radical balls that hook just as much in the oil, and other balls that provide this much downlane motion, but the Innovator Solid is the first to do both for him. Cranker liked the easy hook and downlane continuation the Innovator Solid provided on the sport pattern, giving him the best look out of the three testers. The dull coverstock easily created traction in the midlane and provided a strong, continuous motion at the back end.
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Innovator Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Innovator Solid vs. Radical Bigfoot Hybrid
- Radical Innovator Solid vs. Radical Crypto
- Radical Innovator Solid vs. Radical Innovator
- Radical Innovator Solid vs. Radical Katana Assault
- Radical Innovator Solid vs. Radical Rattler
- Radical Innovator Solid vs. Radical Trail Blazer Solid
To compare the Radical Innovator Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Innovator Solid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.