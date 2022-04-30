radical innovator

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Innovator
Reviewed:October 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:MOtion Magic Plus
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Gold / Red / Blue
Core Specs
Name:Innovator Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.477
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.012

The Innovator brings a new asymmetrical core into the Radical line, featuring a 2.477″ RG, a 0.053″ total differential, and an intermediate differential of 0.012″. The pearlized MOtion Magic Plus coverstock follows up on its solid version from the Conspiracy Scheme and Trail Blazer Solid. Coming out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, the shiny Innovator provides a stronger change of direction than the Conspiracy Scheme, but it was at its best in our testing when we had some friction available on the lane.

Cranker easily had the best reaction out of the three testers on the medium oil test pattern. His high rev rate gave him a strong and predictable downlane reaction, while the shiny box finish provided plenty of length. The Innovator had a smoother downlane motion than both the Trail Blazer and the Bigfoot, which gave Cranker some room on shots that were missed inside of target. Once other balls went down the lane and broke the pattern down, his reaction was not as good as it was on the fresh. He needed to move farther left, which created too much length for the Innovator’s smoother motion. When this happened, he needed a ball with more pop on the back end, such as the Trail Blazer or Bigfoot. Cranker really liked what he saw from the Innovator on the

