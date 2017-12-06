General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-27
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Navy Pearl / Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.483
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Intel Pearl uses the same symmetrical core that was used in the original Intel, which gives it a low RG of 2.483″ and a low differential of 0.035″. The difference between these two balls comes in the coverstock, as the Intel Pearl uses the pearlized Ai-27 formulation. It is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The combination of the Intel Pearl’s low flare core and shiny pearlized coverstock gave it massive amounts of length across all of our test patterns.
We were able to comfortably use the Intel Pearl at its box finish on our dry oil test pattern. Stroker started his ball on eight, playing a very small swing to seven at the arrows and five at the breakpoint. If his speed got quick or if he missed his target to the right, his ball wouldn’t get up to the pocket. Tweener and Stroker had more room for error, thanks to their ...
Additional Radical Intel Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.