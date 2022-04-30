General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Katana Assault
|Reviewed:
|January 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - HyperKinetic
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Smoke / Black / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Katana Assault Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Katana nameplate returns to the Radical lineup with the release of the Katana Assault. This ball features a core shape with a slightly lower RG than previous Katanas and uses Brunswick’s new HK22 base formula in its pearlized coverstock. This new cover comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, providing easy length and plenty of movement downlane. All three of our bowlers found this ball most useful on our medium oil test pattern and across the other patterns when they wanted to open their angles and go around the lane more.
Stroker really liked the strong downlane motion from the Katana Assault on the fresh medium oil pattern. Its glossy box finish allowed him to stay straighter up the lane on the fresh, while the angular motion at the breakpoint brought the ball back strongly through the pins. He didn’t see much transition while using this ball, but when it did eventually start hooking high, he made a small two board move left with his laydown to open up his launch angle through the front of the lane. This change in trajectory got the ball farther right at the breakpoint, and the strong downlane motion got the ball back to the pocket shot after shot. After he made this move in transition, he threw the Innovator to compare its reaction and found that it was flatter at the pins from the same place as the Katana Assault. Stroker easily had the best reaction of all three bowlers on the dry test pattern. His lower rev rate kept the ball from jerking sideways at the end of the pattern, giving him plenty of power and control that the other testers didn’t see on the fresh. His reaction got even better as the session went on. Whether following reactive or urethane equipment, the Katana Assault continued to give him a strong back end motion, and the transition only added
