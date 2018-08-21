General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged + Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Red / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Katana Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.503
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Radical Katana Legend uses the same Katana Asymmetric core design that was used in the three previous Katana releases. This shape provides an RG of 2.503″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.020″. The difference in the Legend compared to the original Katana comes in its coverstock formulation. We felt that the Katana Legend’s Forged + Pearl cover was slightly rougher out of the box than the original Katana, giving it a little earlier traction and more overall hook. We also had it as slightly less aggressive than the hybrid Forged 2 cover on the Katana Slash.
The hook potential and angle created by this ball’s pearlized cover were best suited for our medium oil test pattern. On the fresh, all three of our testers were planted right between their starting points with the original Katana and the Slash. Like Stroker and Tweener have seen with all of the compound-finished Katanas, the Legend provided a strong change of direction when it hit the friction. They were both able to line up between the second and third arrows with this ball. The forgiveness the Legend provided at the back end gave them both quite a few boards of area at the breakpoint. Shots that got tugged into the oil still had enough hook to go through the pins, while shots that got
