radical-katana-legend

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Forged + Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Red / Gold
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Katana Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.503
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.020

The Radical Katana Legend uses the same Katana Asymmetric core design that was used in the three previous Katana releases. This shape provides an RG of 2.503″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.020″. The difference in the Legend compared to the original Katana comes in its coverstock formulation. We felt that the Katana Legend’s Forged + Pearl cover was slightly rougher out of the box than the original Katana, giving it a little earlier traction and more overall hook. We also had it as slightly less aggressive than the hybrid Forged 2 cover on the Katana Slash.

The hook potential and angle created by this ball’s pearlized cover were best suited for our medium oil test pattern. On the fresh, all three of our testers were planted right between their starting points with the original Katana and the Slash. Like Stroker and Tweener have seen with all of the compound-finished Katanas, the Legend provided a strong change of direction when it hit the friction. They were both able to line up between the second and third arrows with this ball. The forgiveness the Legend provided at the back end gave them both quite a few boards of area at the breakpoint. Shots that got tugged into the oil still had enough hook to go through the pins, while shots that got

The Radical Katana Legend uses the same Katana Asymmetric core design that was used in the three previous Katana releases. This shape provides an RG of 2.503″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.020″. The difference in the Legend compared to the original Katana comes in its coverstock formulation. We felt that the Katana Legend’s Forged + Pearl cover was slightly rougher out of the box than the original Katana, giving it a little earlier traction and more overall hook. We also had it as slightly less aggressive than the hybrid Forged 2 cover on

Radical Katana Legend Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Katana Legend to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical Katana Legend Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.