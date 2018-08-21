General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-43
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Asymmetric with Scoop Technology
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.535
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Radical Ludicrous Solid is the second ball in the Ludicrous line. In this version, the Asymmetric with Scoop Technology core design—the same core used in the original Ludicrous—is surrounded by the Ai-43 reactive solid coverstock. It is factory finished with a very rough 500/1500 SiaAir combination. This ball’s higher RG was the only thing about it that helped provide length for our testers, as its rough box finish and high-flaring core design allowed it to create hook on anything it came across.
This is very uncommon, but we had our best overall results with the Ludicrous Solid on our flatter sport oil pattern. The combination of its coarse box finish and our pin-down test layouts resulted in a motion that was very smooth, which really helped us control the breakpoint on this pattern. The 500/1500 SiaAir box finish gets the Ludicrous Solid to pick up the middle of the lane extremely strongly, while its smoother motion off the breakpoint kept it from jumping too much off the end of the pattern. This allowed all three testers to play a small swing between the third and fourth arrows, out to the 10 board at the range finders. The dull finish allowed it to recover from farther right, but it didn’t
