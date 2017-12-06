General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-40
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Green / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Asymmetric with Scoop Technology
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.535
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Ludicrous offers ludicrous response off the breakpoint in the Reliable line for Radical. This release uses a new asymmetrical weight block to give it an RG of 2.535″, a total differential 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.012″ before drilling. The coverstock is called Ai-40 and it comes out of the box with a 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound finish. This combination helps to make the Ludicrous one of the most angular balls in history. In our testing, it was very easy to get to the breakpoint, and it boomed off the spot on every shot.
The Ludicrous was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil test pattern, with Stroker liking it the most on the fresh. The enormous amount of angle that this ball produces off the breakpoint gave him excellent pin carry. He was laying his Ludicrous down on the 15 board, crossing 11 at the arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint. The Ludicrous provided effortless length and a motion he doesn’t see very often at the back of the lane. The change of direction gave him incredible angle through the pins, giving him a very high strike percentage. Cranker also liked this ball’s sharp move off the dry at the end of the pattern. The box finish gave him easy length to the breakpoint, ...
