General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Maximum Results
|Reviewed:
|June 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TS-1 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.494
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.030
The Maximum Results joins the Top Shelf price point for Radical. Its asymmetrical weight block has been changed to give it a lower RG, higher differential, and higher intermediate differential than the previous Results bowling balls. This new core shape is paired with the TS-1 Solid coverstock that was used on the Results Solid. The combination of these two elements creates a ball with a huge amount of total hook, along with a motion that is strong downlane. Even with its 500/1500 SiaAir box finish, the Maximum Results gave all three of our testers plenty of continuation at the back end. They all really enjoyed using this ball on everything but our dry test pattern.
Tweener had his best reaction with the Maximum Results on the heavy oil pattern, where he was able to take full advantage of its large amount of total hook. He could either slow down and start farther left, or stay firm and be softer with his hand and go straighter up the track. As the pattern transitioned, Tweener simply moved inside and had plenty of continuation through the pins with a similar
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Maximum Results Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Maximum Results vs. Radical Incognito
- Radical Maximum Results vs. Radical Incognito Pearl
- Radical Maximum Results vs. Radical Results
- Radical Maximum Results vs. Radical Results Plus
- Radical Maximum Results vs. Radical Results Solid
To compare the Radical Maximum Results to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.