Radical Maximum Results

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Maximum Results
Reviewed:June 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:TS-1 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.494
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.030

The Maximum Results joins the Top Shelf price point for Radical. Its asymmetrical weight block has been changed to give it a lower RG, higher differential, and higher intermediate differential than the previous Results bowling balls. This new core shape is paired with the TS-1 Solid coverstock that was used on the Results Solid. The combination of these two elements creates a ball with a huge amount of total hook, along with a motion that is strong downlane. Even with its 500/1500 SiaAir box finish, the Maximum Results gave all three of our testers plenty of continuation at the back end. They all really enjoyed using this ball on everything but our dry test pattern.

Tweener had his best reaction with the Maximum Results on the heavy oil pattern, where he was able to take full advantage of its large amount of total hook. He could either slow down and start farther left, or stay firm and be softer with his hand and go straighter up the track. As the pattern transitioned, Tweener simply moved inside and had plenty of continuation through the pins with a similar

Radical Maximum Results Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Maximum Results to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.